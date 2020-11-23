Advertisement

Duffy’s Tavern temporarily closing, makes plea to wear a mask

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Duffy’s Tavern, a downtown Lincoln bar known for its live music and fish bowls, is stopping operations temporarily.

The local bar had already adjusted its hours this month to close at 10 p.m. to abide by the local Directed Health Measure. In a social media post Monday, the bar eluded that the closure is due to the spike in COVID-19 cases and the challenges that come with trying to keep staff employed amid the pandemic restrictions. They also encouraged mask wearing and said the situation we’re in could have been prevented.

Monday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts reminded people of the increased restrictions if coronavirus patients reach 25 percent of people in hospitals (1,170). If Nebraska reaches that level, bars would only be able to operate by delivery, carry-out and drive-thru.

Right now that number is 976. That is four times what it was on October 1.

The Governor has repeatedly encouraged mask wearing but has refused to make it a statewide mandate.

