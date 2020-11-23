Golden Window Classic Schedule Revised

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska’s Golden Window Classic schedule has been updated to reflect changes in the multi-team event organized by Elevate Hoops.

In the revised tournament schedule, Nebraska will now play Nevada on Thursday (1 p.m., BTN) and North Dakota State on Saturday (11 a.m., BTN or BTN+). Nevada will take on North Dakota State on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the other game of the MTE at Pinnacle Bank Arena.The Wolf Pack went 19-12 last season under Steve Alford, finishing second in the Mountain West Conference. Nevada returns one starter from last season’s Mountain West Conference runner-up and was picked sixth in the Mountain West preseason poll. Nevada’s top returning scorer is sophomore Zane Meeks, who averaged 6.4 points per game. Similar to Nebraska, the Wolf Pack add a trio of transfers in Warren Washington (Oregon State), Grant Sherfield (Wichita State) and Desmond Cambridge (Brown). Nebraska leads the all-time series, 3-1, as the teams have not met since Nebraska’s 78-68 win over the Wolf Pack in the 1997 NIT in Reno.

North Dakota State returns a pair of starters and seven letterwinners from a team that went 25-8 last season and shared the Summit League regular-season title before winning the conference tournament. The Bison, who are coached by David Richman, are led by senior forward Rocky Kreuser, who averaged 10.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. He was tabbed a second-team preseason All-Summit League second team. NDSU also returns Tyree Eady (6.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg) and Sam Griesel (6.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg) among its seven returnees.

The remainder of Nebraska’s previously announced non-conference schedule announced last Thursday remains intact, beginning with the Huskers’ opener against McNeese State next Wednesday at 11 a.m. In addition, Nebraska’s game at Creighton on Friday, Dec. 11, will be televised on Big Ten Network and will tip off at 6 p.m.

All of Nebraska’s 2020-21 games will also be carried on the Learfield/IMG College Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen.

Nebraska Athletics announced that men’s basketball season tickets would not be sold for the 2020-21 season. There will be no fans at 2020-21 men’s basketball non-conference games. If Big Ten Conference protocol and local Directed Health Measures (DHM) allow for a limited number of fans during the 2020-21 conference season, priority would be given to 2019-20 season-ticket holders and information would be communicated directly to them at a later date.

