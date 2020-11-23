Harper out as head coach of Hastings college football

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After 15 years with the Broncos’ football team, Hastings College is moving on from head coach Tony Harper.

Harper served as the head coach for the last 10 years, working as the defensive coordinator for his first five years with the team.

In his time as head coach, the Broncos had a 44-58 overall record, including 30-58 in conference play.

The Broncos will now look to fill that role with the right candidate to support the current team. Prior to Hastings College, Harper was the head coach at Dakota Wesleyan where he went 9-23 from 2002 to 2004.

