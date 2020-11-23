Huskers gearing up for physical game vs. Iowa
Nebraska players spoke on Monday about Friday’s contest against the Hawkeyes
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:16 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska players met with the media viz Zoom on Monday as the Huskers gear up for their Black Friday game at Iowa. Nebraska is coming off a home loss to Illinois while Iowa defeated Penn State on the road.
The Huskers have lost five straight to the Hawkeyes going back to 2014 when Nebraska won in Iowa City. The past two games have been won on game-winning field goals by Iowa.
