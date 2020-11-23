Advertisement

Huskers gearing up for physical game vs. Iowa

Nebraska players spoke on Monday about Friday’s contest against the Hawkeyes
The Huskers are gearing up for their annual Black Friday game against Iowa
The Huskers are gearing up for their annual Black Friday game against Iowa(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska players met with the media viz Zoom on Monday as the Huskers gear up for their Black Friday game at Iowa. Nebraska is coming off a home loss to Illinois while Iowa defeated Penn State on the road.

The Huskers have lost five straight to the Hawkeyes going back to 2014 when Nebraska won in Iowa City. The past two games have been won on game-winning field goals by Iowa.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in Sonic Drive-In shooting identified
Bellevue Police share details, body camera footage of Sonic shooting
Shooting near Sonic on Cornhusker Rd.
Developing: One person in custody, multiple injuries in Bellevue shooting
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
LPD responds to burglary at Russ’s Market
FILE – This photo shows a view of the Pfizer Inc. World Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New...
First US immunizations for COVID-19 could arrive on Dec. 12

Latest News

Harper out as head coach of Hastings college football
Nebraska plays the second of three 2020 home games on Saturday, as the Huskers remain home to...
FINAL: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23
1011 NOW Sports Director Kevin Sjuts' commentary on Nebraska football.
Sjuts’ Slant: Nebraska vs. Illinois
Nebraska vs Illinois