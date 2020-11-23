Huskers gearing up for physical game vs. Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska players met with the media viz Zoom on Monday as the Huskers gear up for their Black Friday game at Iowa. Nebraska is coming off a home loss to Illinois while Iowa defeated Penn State on the road.

Domann on the #Huskers upcoming game vs. Iowa: "They're going to try to run it down our throats." — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 23, 2020

The Huskers have lost five straight to the Hawkeyes going back to 2014 when Nebraska won in Iowa City. The past two games have been won on game-winning field goals by Iowa.

Apparently, some Nebraska players are growing mustaches for the Iowa game. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/LNqjQdRWKc — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) November 23, 2020

Nebraska sophomore WR Wan'Dale Robinson says the #Huskers practice today was "laser focused." — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 23, 2020

