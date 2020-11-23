Advertisement

Hy-Vee reinstates reserved shopping hour for high-risk people

(Nati Harnik | AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) Hy-Vee reinstated its reserved shopping hour for customers considered “high risk” on Monday in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout its eight-state region.

The reserved hour will be offered at all Hy-Vee locations from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Friday, and is dedicated for these customers:

  • Ages 60 and older
  • Expectant mothers
  • Anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the areas, Hy-Vee officials believed it was necessary to bring back this special hour to serve customers who are at a higher risk of serious illness. All other customers are asked to please respect this hour reserved for these at-risk customers, and limit their shopping to before or after the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. hour, Monday through Friday.

