Hy-Vee reinstates reserved shopping hour for high-risk people

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) Hy-Vee reinstated its reserved shopping hour for customers considered “high risk” on Monday in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout its eight-state region.

The reserved hour will be offered at all Hy-Vee locations from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Friday, and is dedicated for these customers:

Ages 60 and older

Expectant mothers

Anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the areas, Hy-Vee officials believed it was necessary to bring back this special hour to serve customers who are at a higher risk of serious illness. All other customers are asked to please respect this hour reserved for these at-risk customers, and limit their shopping to before or after the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. hour, Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.