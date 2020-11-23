Lincoln man arrested for hate crime after waving chainsaw, yelling racial slurs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 41-year-old Lincoln man for a hate crime after he threatened a black woman Saturday afternoon.

Police said the 25-year-old victim arrived to her apartment in a neighborhood near 68th and North Cotner Blvd around 1:40 p.m. Saturday. She told police she was walking toward the stairs leading up to her apartment when a man, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Stueck, started a chainsaw, revved the engine and yelled at the woman to get off his property, along with racial slurs. The woman reported the man was walking down the stairs toward her waving the saw in a cutting motion.

The woman ran away and the man continued yelling slurs.

When police interviewed the man he said black people had been stealing from him and the woman was guilty because she was black. He continued using racial slurs when talking to officers.

Witnesses corroborated the victim’s report.

Stueck was arrested for terroristic threats enhanced as a hate crime, which is a felony.

