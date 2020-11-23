Lincoln’s CEDARS needs help building new dining hall for kids

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln’s CEDARS has been making sure kids feel safe for over 75 years, and now, they’re hoping you’ll support them in doing a much needed renovation.

CEDARS provides emergency shelter for kids who may be experiencing things like homelessness, abuse or come from homes of domestic violence.

The building at 66th and Pioneers has been home to CEDARS since 1953, so has the kitchen and dining room inside, which has been closed since March.

It’s needed rebuilding for a while, and the nonprofit was hoping to have it done by 2023. With the pandemic and them serving and housing more kids than ever before, the small kitchen currently poses unhealthy and unsafe conditions for the kids temporarily living there.

That’s why the organization is hoping you’ll be willing to give and help them make the new dining hall a reality sooner than later, saying the renovation is needed now.

“Small amounts, if there are enough of them, add up to a big impact. So, we ask folks to give according to their needs. It’s really important for the future of this organization and our community,” said Jim Blue, president of CEDARS.

In the emergency shelter, kids between 12 and 18 years old are given time and space to sort things out in their lives. Some stay only a couple of nights, while others can sometimes be there for up to a month.

Right now, the emergency shelter is at full capacity, which is a first in over seven decades the organization has been around. With this, every month, more than 3,500 meals are being given out to kids staying there.

Since the current dining room has been closed, kids have been forced to eat prepackaged meals in program areas of the building.

“These new facilities will make everything much more efficient and be just a whole better environment for the kids,” Blue told 10/11.

CEDARS says the new dining hall will be equipped to safely serve kids hot meals and will allow them to socially distance as they eat.

This nonprofit is hoping to have the new dining room, kitchen, and activity area built and ready for kids by April 2021.

It’s pretty easy to help CEDARS make the new dining hall possible. You can call them at (402) 434-KIDS or make a gift by visiting their website HERE.

