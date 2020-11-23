LLCHD reports three additional COVID-19 deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Monday that three more residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 70. The individuals were two women in their 90s and a man in his 70s. All had been hospitalized. On behalf of the City, Mayor Gaylor Baird expresses condolences to their families and friends.

LLCHD reports 309 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County , bringing the community total to 14,835. The 98 new cases reported Sunday were partial results. Monday’s total includes cases reported by midnight Sunday. The total number of new cases reported for Sunday and Monday is 407.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information on Monday:

Recoveries: up from 4,920 to 4,988

Weekly positivity rate:

November 15 through 21: 27.4 percent

November 22 through 23: 28 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 176 with 78 from Lancaster County (six on ventilators) and 98 from other communities (14 on ventilators).

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is in the red position indicating a severe risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:

Stay at home unless traveling for work, school, food or medical care or to check on others who may need assistance.

Work from home if possible.

Wear a face mask when interacting with anyone outside of your household.

Stay at least six feet away from anyone outside of your household.

Avoid gatherings.

Only visit businesses and participate in activities where public health guidelines are observed. The guidelines include mask wearing, physical distancing and capacity limits.

Follow travel guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control at cdc.gov

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:

Bryan Health: Former Graham Tire Store, northeast corner of 19th and “O” streets.

Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For more information visit Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For more information visit testnebraska.com or call 402-207-9377.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge at 402-435-5300 and South West Family at 402-420-1300.

LLCHD reminds the public that a flu vaccination is the most effective way to reduce the risk of getting influenza. The flu vaccine is easily accessible, and the public is encouraged to contact health care providers or find a community flu immunization location in November.

LLCHD will provide free flu immunizations to anyone age 6 months and older. For more information, call 402-441-8065 or visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: vaccine).

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

