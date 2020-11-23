LPD investigating weekend stabbing
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are asking for the community’s help following a recent stabbing.
Around 12:07 a.m. on Sunday, LPD officers were called to S. 27th Street between J and Randolph Streets for a report of a stabbing.
Responding officers spoke with a 37-year-old man with a puncture wound on the left side of his abdomen and a puncture wound under his left arm.
LPD said both wounds were approximately 1/4-1/2 inches long and were non-life-threatening.
Responding officers processed the scene for evidence, as well as canvassed the area for witnesses.
If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.
