LPD investigating weekend stabbing

(MGN)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are asking for the community’s help following a recent stabbing.

Around 12:07 a.m. on Sunday, LPD officers were called to S. 27th Street between J and Randolph Streets for a report of a stabbing.

Responding officers spoke with a 37-year-old man with a puncture wound on the left side of his abdomen and a puncture wound under his left arm.

LPD said both wounds were approximately 1/4-1/2 inches long and were non-life-threatening.

Responding officers processed the scene for evidence, as well as canvassed the area for witnesses.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.

