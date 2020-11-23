LPD: Man steals tools out of garage, then pawns items

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man believed to have stolen tools from a garage was arrested during a traffic stop this weekend.

Bryce Pierce, 32, is facing burglary charges.

Saturday morning, around 9:45, Nebraska State Patrol troopers stopped a car on Highway 77, between I-80 and Bluff Road, where Pierce was a passenger. The Lincoln Police Department said officers interviewed Pierce and based on his statements, as well as evidence they gathered before the interview, Pierce was cited and arrested for the burglary.

Back on Nov. 15 around 4:41 p.m., LPD officers were dispatched to a home on the corner of 42nd and L Streets.

Responding officers spoke with a man who said someone had stolen a nail gun and drill from his garage.

LPD said one of the victim’s neighbors noted a suspicious person and car in the area.

Investigators used the information witnesses gave them and believed Pierce was responsible.

According to police, investigators discovered that Pierce had pawned a nail gun and drill closely matching the victim’s tools soon after the burglary was reported.

