Advertisement

Oxford English Dictionary couldn’t pick just one ‘word of the year’ for 2020

The Oxford English Dictionary couldn't pick just one “word of the year” for 2020.
The Oxford English Dictionary couldn't pick just one “word of the year” for 2020.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Oxford English Dictionary had a hard time picking its traditional “word of the year” for 2020.

In 2019, “climate emergency” was the OED word of the year, and in 2018 it was “toxic.”

But the OED said that with everything that’s happened this year, instead of just one word, it selected the most important words for certain months.

It was “bushfire” in January, when Australia suffered its worst fire season on record. It was “acquittal” in February, when President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial ended.

Starting in March, terms related to the coronavirus pandemic dominated, like “COVID-19,” “lockdown,” “social distancing” and “reopening.”

In June, use of the phrase “Black Lives Matter” exploded.

For August, “mail-in” and “Belarusian” were both flagged, referring to the U.S. election and the controversial re-election of the Belarusian president.

In September, it was “moonshot,” the name the U.K. gave its coronavirus testing program, and in October, “net zero” and “superspreader” are highlighted.

“Net zero” refers to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pledge that the country will be carbon neutral by 2060, and “superspreader” spiked in use after a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the White House.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in Sonic Drive-In shooting identified
Bellevue Police share details, body camera footage of Sonic shooting
Collin Miller as he was carried off on a stretcher.
Scott Frost details Collin Miller’s injuries
Shooting near Sonic on Cornhusker Rd.
Developing: One person in custody, multiple injuries in Bellevue shooting
A local woman was looking through the drive-through window when multiple Sonic employees were...
Bellevue shooting: Witness watched as Sonic employees shot through drive-up window
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

Latest News

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 87, said she would instead focus on wildfire and drought issues and the...
After criticism, Feinstein to step down as top Judiciary Dem
Woman chased by man with chainsaw shares story
Woman chased by man with chainsaw shares story
Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options
LNK Recall holds first signature event
LNK Recall holds first signature event
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings