Scott Frost details Collin Miller’s injuries

Collin Miller as he was carried off on a stretcher.
Collin Miller as he was carried off on a stretcher.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Coach Scott Frost detailed Collin Miller’s injuries after the Huskers’ practice on Monday. Miller was injured during Saturday’s game against Illinois.

According to Coach Frost, Miller suffered from a “spinal concussion.” Despite his injuries, Miller went to practice on Monday to support his team.

“Collin was at practice today, he didn’t take part in practice but he was out there with his teammates. I gave him a big hug.”

Coach Frost is doubtful that Miller return before the end of the season.

