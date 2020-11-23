Scott Frost details Collin Miller’s injuries

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Coach Scott Frost detailed Collin Miller’s injuries after the Huskers’ practice on Monday. Miller was injured during Saturday’s game against Illinois.

According to Coach Frost, Miller suffered from a “spinal concussion.” Despite his injuries, Miller went to practice on Monday to support his team.

“Collin was at practice today, he didn’t take part in practice but he was out there with his teammates. I gave him a big hug.”

Coach Frost is doubtful that Miller return before the end of the season.

Here's Collin Miller moving his right hand as he's being carried off on a stretcher. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/apiOo0mdjn — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) November 21, 2020

