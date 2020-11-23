Sneaking A Peek...At Our Holiday Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The early part of this week will be the most active from a “meteorological” standpoint...with periods of rain...some possibly heavy at times...and some accumulating snow in spots though Wednesday morning.

An upper-level trough of low pressure will swing through the local area from Monday night-into-Wednesday morning. Rain chances will increase throughout the day on Tuesday...with isolated thunderstorms possible in southeastern Nebraska Tuesday afternoon. Parts of eastern and southeastern Nebraska could also see some heavy rain at times on Tuesday. As colder air filters in behind an associated cold front...some areas could see a period of snow later Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning...including in-and-around the Capital City. Some light snowfall accumulations would be possible.

As this system departs later in the day on Wednesday...a much quieter weather pattern appears to set up for the rest of the holiday week with mainly dry conditions from Thursday-thru-Sunday...along with highs in the mid 40s-to-mid 50s...which is close to “average” for late November. At this time Thanksgiving Thursday in Lincoln should be partly-to-mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s...Friday will be a bit cooler with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-upper 40s...Saturday looks mostly sunny and a bit milder again with highs in the low-to-mid 50s...and right now Sunday looks a bit cooler under partly cloudy skies with a high in the mid 40s. A reminder that forecasts can-and-do change this time of year...so please stay up-to-date with the latest as the week wears on.

