Bellevue shooting: Witness watched as Sonic employees shot through drive-up window

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local woman told 6 News she was looking through the drive-through window when multiple Sonic employees were shot and killed Saturday night. She was in a car with her fiancé and three children.

She did not want to be identified but told 6 News what she witnessed:

“And then you just hear the pop pop pop. At that moment is when I seen one of the employees fall backwards on his back. I was just kind of frozen and that’s when the employee, the other one who had just given us our food, he turned around and I don’t even think he got all the way turned and then I seen him drop. You know, he didn’t even see it, he didn’t even see it coming, nobody did.

“He no sooner turns his back and he got shot. My fiancé was like ‘He shooting, he shooting, he has a gun, he’s got a gun’, and I saw the gun in that instant but I was just frozen with fear. It was just nothing I’ve ever experienced before and I didn’t know what to do in that situation and we both duck down and I told my kids to get down in the back and I put the car in drive and I hurried up and sped off.

“I got out of the parking lot around the Starbucks and I came up to that main light and I just kept looking out the window over the side, like oh my god did this really just happen? I was hoping everyone was okay and everything was okay, you know I was just trying to talk myself down like it wasn’t real. I was just so scared and you could still hear the popping at the light. The light was red and so I ran the light. I just keep playing it over and over and over and it’s just one of those things you can’t turn off.”

Her family made it home safely last night. She said she knows they are extremely lucky when there are two people that died and two more in the hospital. She said that she can’t imagine the pain and suffering that those families are feeling tonight.

