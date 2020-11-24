Amid schedule changes, Huskers ready for adventurous 2020-2021 season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fred Hoiberg says the Nebraska men’s basketball team has completed three scouting reports for opponents the Huskers won’t play this week. Such is the life in 2020.
Nebraska is ready for the upcoming college basketball season, which begins on Wednesday for the Huskers. Nebraska opens with McNeese State at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers will then play twice later this week in the Golden Window Classic, which will be hosted in Lincoln. The non-conference tournament had multiple teams drop out of the tournament since its announcement last week.
The Huskers are entering their second season under Hoiberg. Nebraska’s roster will look much different in 2020-2021 with several newcomers expected to play key roles this winter. Hoiberg says he has yet to decide on a starting lineup, though six players are under consideration: Yvan Ouedraogo, Thor Thorbjarnarson, Lat Mayen, Teddy Allen, Trey McGowens, and Delano Banton.
