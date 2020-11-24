Bellevue Sonic shooting suspect appears in court, held without bond

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Roberto Silva Junior, now accused of nine crimes following the mass shooting at a Sonic drive-thru in Bellevue this weekend, appeared in Sarpy County court this morning.

Those charges include two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of arson.

The shooting left Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, dead. Two more victims, ages 18 and 25, were hospitalized for gunshot wounds.

Silva was ordered to be held without bail.

After the judge read the charges aloud, Roberto Silva requested to see the charges in person, on paper. That’s being faxed over right now. pic.twitter.com/PqBIZMna5H — Emily Dwire (@EmilyDwireTV) November 24, 2020

Bryant Morrison, owner of the Sonic franchise in the Omaha-metro — including the Bellevue location — said in a statement Tuesday that the store would remain closed until further notice and that the company was providing grief counseling to employees.

Morrison’s statement also offered condolences to family and friends of the victims:

The shooting deaths of two of our employees, Nathan Pastrana and Ryan Helbert, as well as critically injuring Zoey Reece Atalig Lujan and Kenneth Gerner, has stunned us all. We grieve for the families and friends of Nathan and Ryan and we hold Zoey and Kenneth in our hearts and prayers.

We also pray for all of our employees and have provided counseling to assist them in the grieving process.

We want to thank the first responders who arrived so quickly and who have worked tirelessly over the past few days.

