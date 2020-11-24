Advertisement

Bellevue Sonic shooting suspect appears in court, held without bond

Silva appears in jail court.
Silva appears in jail court.(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Roberto Silva Junior, now accused of nine crimes following the mass shooting at a Sonic drive-thru in Bellevue this weekend, appeared in Sarpy County court this morning.

Those charges include two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of arson.

The shooting left Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, dead. Two more victims, ages 18 and 25, were hospitalized for gunshot wounds.

Silva was ordered to be held without bail.

Bryant Morrison, owner of the Sonic franchise in the Omaha-metro — including the Bellevue location — said in a statement Tuesday that the store would remain closed until further notice and that the company was providing grief counseling to employees.

Morrison’s statement also offered condolences to family and friends of the victims:

The shooting deaths of two of our employees, Nathan Pastrana and Ryan Helbert, as well as critically injuring Zoey Reece Atalig Lujan and Kenneth Gerner, has stunned us all. We grieve for the families and friends of Nathan and Ryan and we hold Zoey and Kenneth in our hearts and prayers.

We also pray for all of our employees and have provided counseling to assist them in the grieving process.

We want to thank the first responders who arrived so quickly and who have worked tirelessly over the past few days.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collin Miller as he was carried off on a stretcher.
Scott Frost details Collin Miller’s injuries
A local woman was looking through the drive-through window when multiple Sonic employees were...
Bellevue shooting: Witness watched as Sonic employees shot through drive-up window
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
LLCHD reports three additional COVID-19 deaths
Duffy's Tavern
Duffy’s Tavern temporarily closing, makes plea to wear a mask
41-year-old Daniel Stueck was arrested over the weekend for threatening a Black woman with a...
Lincoln man arrested for hate crime after waving chainsaw, yelling racial slurs

Latest News

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community
LIVE: Update on COVID-19 in Lincoln
A Lincoln homeowner is cleaning up Christmas decorations that were vandalized by a group of...
“That’s all I want. I want an apology,” homeowner picks up vandalized Christmas decorations
Surveillance Video
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Vandals destroy Christmas decorations in Lincoln
Bed availability shrinking at CHI Health hospitals