COVID-19 outbreak at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster Rehabilitation Center says it’s experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19. The center says they’ve been able to keep the virus out of their facility until last week.

“This virus transmits unlike any we have seen and made its way to our residents, regardless of the extreme precautions we have taken since the pandemic began.” administrator Amy Fish said.

The team at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center said studies have proven that positivity rates in a community directly correlate with outbreaks in the long-term care facilities in that community. “We plead with every resident of Lancaster County to help in our efforts by staying home, wearing a face mask, practicing physical distancing, and avoiding gatherings,” said Fish.

Lancaster Rehabilitation Center is the state’s largest skilled nursing facility with 293 beds. They have not released specific numbers of people with the virus in their facility.

