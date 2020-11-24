Advertisement

“Dishing Up” A Good Thanksgiving Day Forecast...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A variety of precipitation types are still in play across the area Tuesday night-into-Wednesday morning...but as we head into Thanksgiving Day much more pleasant weather is on the menu...

An “intriguing” weather system will continue to influence the region over the next 12-to-18 hours...bringing with it the chance for rain...isolated thunderstorms...sleet and snow. Atmospheric temperature profiles indicate drizzle...rain...or isolated thunderstorms into Tuesday night for the Lincoln area...but as temperatures begin to cool later in the evening rain may mix with sleet or snow at times...and eventually become a period of all snow late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. Any snowfall accumulations would likely be quite small...generally less than 1″...but there is certainly an outside chance that some locations could see more than that.

The Lincoln forecast for Tuesday night calls for cloudy skies...brisk northerly winds...and a 70% chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms...with rain mixing with sleet or snow late...followed by a period of all snow late Tuesday night. Overnight lows will drop to around 30°. We’ll start the day Wednesday with a chance for some leftover snow showers...then see decreasing cloudiness leading to mostly sunny afternoon skies and highs in the mid 40s.

Thanksgiving Thursday looks partly-to-mostly sunny and a little milder...with highs in the lower 50s. Black Friday should be dry and seasonal with highs in the upper 40s to around 50°. Saturday will be the nicer of the two weekend days with highs in the low-to-mid 50s expected. A weak front will pass through Saturday night and that will mean blustery and cooler conditions for the second-half of your weekend with highs falling back in the mid 40s Sunday afternoon. At this time...precipitation chances with the aforementioned cold front look minimal.

