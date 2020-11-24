Advertisement

Huskers move past Illinois clunker, look ahead to Iowa rivalry

The Huskers are gearing up for their annual Black Friday game against Iowa.
The Huskers are gearing up for their annual Black Friday game against Iowa.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska offensive lineman Matt Farniok says the Huskers are mad. “A good mad,” according to the senior captain. Farniok says the team has practiced well this week in response to Nebraska’s 41-23 loss to Illinois. Plus, Farniok knows what’s ahead for the Huskers. Nebraska plays Iowa on Friday in the Heroes Game at 12 p.m.

“No one is happy with what we did last week, but we can’t change what happened,” Farniok said. “If we want to be the team we want to be, we can’t make these mistakes.”

Nebraska sits at the bottom of the Big Ten West with a 1-3 record. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, have won three straight games and feature a physical rushing attack. In preparation, the Huskers have increased the intensity at practice this week. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander says he’s noticed “extra energy” during the Huskers’ workouts.

“If you can’t get ready for this one, you probably don’t need to be playing college football,” Chinander said. Chinander describes Nebraska’s series with Iowa as “super, super important.”

The Huskers have lost five consecutive games to their border rival.

“This game is huge,” defensive lineman Casey Rogers said. “We want that trophy back.”

