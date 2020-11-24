Advertisement

Hy-Vee voluntarily recalls two Short Cuts Vegetable Mix products

(None)
By Amber Smith
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hy-Vee, Inc., is voluntarily recalling two of its Hy-Vee Short Cuts vegetable mix products across its eight-state region (IL, IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, SD, and WI)  due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The company said the potential for contamination was discovered during routine safety sampling at Hy-Vee’s Short Cuts production facility. To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with these products.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee is recalling the following products from all of its stores:

  • Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix – UPC Code 0272083305352
Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix – UPC Code 0272083305352
Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix – UPC Code 0272083305352(Hy-Vee Inc.)
  • Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix – UPC Code 0272104105992
Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix – UPC Code 0272104105992
Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix – UPC Code 0272104105992(Hy-Vee Inc.)

All affected products have a “Best if Used By” date of Dec. 3, 2020. No other Hy-Vee Short Cuts products or products used in Hy-Vee stores are affected by this recall.

Customers who purchased any of these products with these dates should not consume them. Customers are being asked to discard these items or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (800) 772-4098.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collin Miller as he was carried off on a stretcher.
Scott Frost details Collin Miller’s injuries
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community
Increased COVID-19 spread leads to new restrictions in Lincoln
A local woman was looking through the drive-through window when multiple Sonic employees were...
Bellevue shooting: Witness watched as Sonic employees shot through drive-up window
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
LLCHD reports three additional COVID-19 deaths
Duffy's Tavern
Duffy’s Tavern temporarily closing, makes plea to wear a mask

Latest News

Local bar owner reacts to new DHM
Local bar owner reacts to new DHM
GI City Council to vote on mask mandate
LPS teachers are worried about students coming back after the holiday as they don't believe...
LPS teachers are scared, frustrated with current COVID-19 measures
The Kansas State and Nebraska men’s basketball programs have agreed to delay the start of the...
Amid schedule changes, Huskers ready for adventurous 2020-2021 season
LINCOLN Teachers worry about return to school after Thanksgiving
Lincoln teachers worry about return back from Thanksgiving break, call for schools to be closed