Lied Center prepares for virtual holiday showcase

LINCOLN, Neb. - With the rising COVID-19 rates in the Lincoln area, the Lied Center is changing things back up once again, and moving things in a safer direction for the time being.

“We’ve got a lot of great virtual programs happening on the dates when they are planned during the holiday season at the Lied Center,” said Executive Director, Bill Stephan.

While virtual isn’t as ideal as having the events in person, Stephan said it’s the next best thing. “Ticket sales have been a real challenge this year. Ticket sales have been down by more than 85 percent and that makes up half of our budget. The Lied Center supports itself through ticket sales and private donations. We are a part of the university system, but really it’s donations and tickets sales. So important now more than ever,” he said.

And when it comes to watching these events virtually, the center said they have been adding in more elements to make the experience more enjoyable for the audience. “We were so blessed to receive a grant to stream high definition livestreams. Normally we’re all about in-person but with the pandemic we wanted to bring the arts into peoples homes to the people of Nebraska,” Stephan said.

