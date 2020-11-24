Advertisement

Lincoln man sentenced to 47 years in prison in sex trafficking case

Devin Ashford
Devin Ashford(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man found guilty of sex trafficking crimes has been sentenced to 47 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard handed down the sentence Tuesday to Devin Ashford. Following Ashford’s prison sentence, he will spend 10 years on supervised release.

In August, a jury convicted 33-year-old Ashford guilty on four counts: sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking by means of force, threat, fraud or coercion, production of child pornography and interstate transportation for prostitution.

According to authorities, Ashford transported a girl under the age of 18 across state lines to engage in sex in March 2014 and again in June 2016, as well as another underage victim in March 2018 and June 2018.

Prosecutors said Ashford also recorded sexually explicit video of a third victim under 18.

