LNK Recall holds first signature event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -On Christmas Eve, signatures for a petition to recall Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and four city council members will have to be turned in. This comes after a group named LNK Recall filed paperwork for this nearly a month ago.

Monday night was the first signature event for LNK Recall as they try to gather as many signatures as possible.

“A lot of people are really happy they have the mechanism to have their voice heard,” said Samuel Lyon, LNK Recall.

Lyon, with LNK Recall, believes they have been ignoring citizen opposition and comments on multiple issues.

“The City Council is designed to provide a check on her authority and they have not provided that check,” said Lyon.

A member of Decline to Sign, a group asking people to not sign the petition, said he doesn’t understand where they’re coming from.

“We all want to go out to eat at restaurants, but that happens by putting our mask on, that happens by getting over and through this pandemic,” said Justin Carlson, Decline to Sign. “Not by recalling our elected officials and being upset by our health policy”.

Carlson said their group is made up of concerned community members who think public health is the main priority right now.

“We think a recall election should be very rare. They should be used in extreme circumstances,” Carlson said.

LNK Recall has 30 days to gather the thousands of signatures required for this to go to the next step.

They would have to get enough to represent 35% of the total votes cast for each office in the last general election, and Lyon said he’s optimistic they’ll get there.

“It’s not something I can do by myself of even those here, so that’s why we’re not only allowing people to have their voices signing, but also by taking petitions,” Lyon said.

LNK recall said they will have another signature event on Tuesday at Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards.

For more information on both groups, click here: https://lnkrecall.com/

https://declinetosign2020.com/

