LPD: 2 teens follow & confront family jogging on bike trail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is hoping the community can help in a case where two teens followed and confronted a family on a bike trail.

Saturday afternoon, around 4:30, officers were called to an area near 27th and Capital Parkway for a report of a weapons violation.

LPD said a man, his wife and their 6-year-old son had been jogging on a bike trail near Veteran Memorial Gardens when they saw two teenage boys and one of the boys was laying across the bike path.

The family told officers that they asked the teens to move out of the way and clear the path, as did other trail users.

LPD said the teens started following the family and when the family had made it close to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, police said one of the teens confronted them.

Officers added that the boy lifted up his hoodie and pulled out the grip of a handgun tucked in his waistband.

The father pulled out his cell phone and, according to police, the teens ran away.

LPD officers canvassed the area looking for other victims or witnesses.

Officers said the teens are roughly 15 to 16-years-old and they’re hoping other trail users who had interactions with the boys will reach out to police.

If you know anything about this incident, you can call LPD at (402) 441-6000. Police said there haven’t been any other incidents like this in the following days.

LPD said if you see people blocking trails or being disrespectful, do not confront them, instead call police.

