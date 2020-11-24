Advertisement

LPD: 2 teens follow & confront family jogging on bike trail

Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is hoping the community can help in a case where two teens followed and confronted a family on a bike trail.

Saturday afternoon, around 4:30, officers were called to an area near 27th and Capital Parkway for a report of a weapons violation.

LPD said a man, his wife and their 6-year-old son had been jogging on a bike trail near Veteran Memorial Gardens when they saw two teenage boys and one of the boys was laying across the bike path.

The family told officers that they asked the teens to move out of the way and clear the path, as did other trail users.

LPD said the teens started following the family and when the family had made it close to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, police said one of the teens confronted them.

Officers added that the boy lifted up his hoodie and pulled out the grip of a handgun tucked in his waistband.

The father pulled out his cell phone and, according to police, the teens ran away.

LPD officers canvassed the area looking for other victims or witnesses.

Officers said the teens are roughly 15 to 16-years-old and they’re hoping other trail users who had interactions with the boys will reach out to police.

If you know anything about this incident, you can call LPD at (402) 441-6000. Police said there haven’t been any other incidents like this in the following days.

LPD said if you see people blocking trails or being disrespectful, do not confront them, instead call police.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collin Miller as he was carried off on a stretcher.
Scott Frost details Collin Miller’s injuries
A local woman was looking through the drive-through window when multiple Sonic employees were...
Bellevue shooting: Witness watched as Sonic employees shot through drive-up window
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
LLCHD reports three additional COVID-19 deaths
Duffy's Tavern
Duffy’s Tavern temporarily closing, makes plea to wear a mask
41-year-old Daniel Stueck was arrested over the weekend for threatening a Black woman with a...
Lincoln man arrested for hate crime after waving chainsaw, yelling racial slurs

Latest News

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community
LIVE: Update on COVID-19 in Lincoln
A Lincoln homeowner is cleaning up Christmas decorations that were vandalized by a group of...
“That’s all I want. I want an apology,” homeowner picks up vandalized Christmas decorations
Surveillance Video
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Vandals destroy Christmas decorations in Lincoln
Silva appears in jail court.
Bellevue Sonic shooting suspect appears in court, held without bond
Bed availability shrinking at CHI Health hospitals