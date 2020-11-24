Advertisement

LPD: Man makes $8,000 fraudulent purchase of truck tires

Roderick Phelps
Roderick Phelps(Dodge County Jail)
By Laura Halm
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking for a man with two active warrants for his arrest regarding theft charges.

It all started on Oct. 7 just before 2 p.m. Officers were called to Bauer Built Tire on N 56th Street just south of I-80 for a report of a fraudulent transaction.

LPD said employees told responding officers a purchase made the day before for 16 truck tires was fraudulent.

The employees said the purchase was made under a trucking business and a man came in twice that day to pick up two sets of eight tires. According to police, they were able to give officers a description of the man.

LPD said the loss is more than $8,000.

During the investigation of this case, Fremont Police officers told LPD they’d arrested 22-year-old Roderick Phelps of Texas in a similar fraud case.

Fremont officers told LPD that fraud case involving Phelps happened on Oct. 14.

During the Fremont police investigation, officers found the tires from Bauer Belt Tire, as well as a receipt for $3,500 in tires from Graham Tire purchased on Oct. 7.

LPD said they do not have details on Phelps’ arrest in Fremont but know that Bauer Belt Tire has a location in Lincoln and in Fremont, so they are watching for this in their investigation.

LPD said Phelps was able to bond out for his Fremont charges before LPD could arrest him on charges in Lincoln.

According to LPD, there are active warrants out for Phelps’ arrest and he’s facing two counts of theft by deception charges.

If you know where Phelps may be or anything about this case, give LPD a call at (402) 441-6000.

