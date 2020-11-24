Advertisement

Mysterious metal monolith found in Utah desert

If you've seen the 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey," you'll likely see the resemblance to the...
If you've seen the 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey," you'll likely see the resemblance to the monolith at the beginning of the movie.(Utah Department of Public Safety via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Utah public safety officers were stunned last week when they stumbled on what looked like something out of a sci-fi space film: a chrome monolith standing upright, deep in the remote desert.

The officers were in a helicopter helping wildlife workers count bighorn sheep when they spotted the strange sight.

If you’ve seen the 1968 film “2001: A Space Odyssey,” you’ll likely see the resemblance to the monolith at the beginning of the movie.

Pilot Bret Hutchings actually referenced the film when he was commenting on the find.

He guessed that maybe the object was placed by an artist who was a fan of the movie. Hutchings estimated its height at between 10 and 12 feet.

Authorities are investigating the find and aren’t revealing the location of the monolith.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collin Miller as he was carried off on a stretcher.
Scott Frost details Collin Miller’s injuries
A local woman was looking through the drive-through window when multiple Sonic employees were...
Bellevue shooting: Witness watched as Sonic employees shot through drive-up window
Duffy's Tavern
Duffy’s Tavern temporarily closing, makes plea to wear a mask
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
LLCHD reports three additional COVID-19 deaths
41-year-old Daniel Stueck was arrested over the weekend for threatening a Black woman with a...
Lincoln man arrested for hate crime after waving chainsaw, yelling racial slurs

Latest News

Record number of people complete Nebraska Passport program
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
A Qantas Airbus A380 arrives at Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, Calif.,...
International flyers may soon need to get coronavirus vaccinations
The recall includes Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts and Dole Organic Romaine Hearts...
Some romaine hearts recalled in 15 states because of E. coli concerns