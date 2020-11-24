Periods of Rain Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An area of low pressure in western Kansas will move to the east-northeast through out the day Tuesday bringing rain and drizzle through out the day and into the evening hours. As the precipitation comes to an end tonight it could be mixed with some snow. Highs will be in the upper 40s with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northerly this afternoon 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Warmest temperatures will be in southeast Nebraska (1011 Weather Team)

Heaviest rain in southeast Nebraska (1011 Weather Team)

We may see a period of wet snow tonight and we could see up to 1 inch of snow in the Lincoln area as the low temperature will drop into the lower 30s.

Most of us will see less than an inch of wet snow tonight. (1011 Weather Team)

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy in the morning with a slight chance of a snow shower early. Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon and the high in the lower 40s.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny and nice with the afternoon high in the lower 50s. Friday will be a bit cooler, highs in the upper 40s and mostly sunny.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 50s. There will be a slight chance for rain or snow shower late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy Sunday with the high in the mid 40s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with the high only around 40.

Thanksgiving Day will be nice. (1011 Weather Team)

