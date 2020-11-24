Record number of people complete Nebraska Passport program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a big year for the Nebraska Passport Program as more than 1,100 people made it to all 70 stops in 2020.

This year, the program had 1,185 Passport Champions, versus 914 in 2019.

The Passport inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations and small businesses.

This year’s program ran from June 1, 2020 to October 31, 2020.

”This was an unconventional year for the Passport Program, but it ended up providing people with an opportunity to still explore the state at a level they were comfortable with and in a socially distant way,” said Madison Johnson, Nebraska Passport program coordinator. “I’m happy that this program was able to provide some positivity and support to local businesses during a difficult year.”

2020 Nebraska Passport Statistics:

From submitted Passports, 205,229 total stamps were collected.

The average number of stamps submitted per participant was 28.

Participants included residents from 460 Nebraska communities and 40 states.

Passport participants ranged in age from 6 months to 94-years-old.

Participants submitted over 850 stories of their travels on nebraskapassport.com.

This year’s grand prize drawings were an Omaha Steaks Butcher’s Share Quarter of Beef, one combo meal a week for a year from Runza, $300 in Nebraska Lottery vouchers and a $250 Pump & Pantry gift card. Additional drawings were done for a variety of items provided by the current and past Passport stops that are listed on nebraskapassport.com.

”The Passport program has had a large economic impact in previous years and this year was no different,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “We were lucky to already have a program like this created to give Nebraskans and out-of-state guests ideas on how to discover new experiences in Nebraska this year.”

According to a study done by Dean Runyan Associates, in 2019, the Nebraska Passport program generated $23.7 million in travel spending throughout the state and $1.9 million in state and local tax revenue. For every dollar Nebraska Tourism invested in the program, $150 was generated in traveler spending and $12.30 was generated in tax revenue.

B e a 2021 Nebraska Passport Stop

Not only does the Nebraska Passport program benefit travelers through helping them create life-long memories, the program greatly benefits the 70 chosen Passport stops through increased traffic, sales and awareness. Applications are now being accepted for Nebraska Tourism’s 2021 Passport program. Any Nebraska destination is welcome to apply to become a Passport stop. Past stops have included museums, restaurants, outdoor adventures, retail stores, etc.

To complete the 2021 Passport online application, as well as to view information about Passport stop requirements, how the program benefits Passport stops, and details about the application process, go to: http://nebraskapassport.com/passport-details/application/.

The application deadline is November 30, 2020. Questions about participating in the program can be directed to info@nebraskapassport.com.

