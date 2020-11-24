Advertisement

Restorers remove dangerous Notre Dame cathedral scaffolding

Officials say restorers at Paris’ fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral have completed key...
Officials say restorers at Paris’ fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral have completed key preliminary work by successfully removing all the perilous roof scaffolding.(Source: AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Restorers at Paris’ fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral have completed key preliminary work by successfully removing all the perilous roof scaffolding, officials said Tuesday.

The removal of the 200 tons of scaffolding was considered dangerous, with some experts fearing that it could cause more of the Gothic monument to fall down. It was thought that the scaffolding might have melded to the cathedral in the blaze, and be keeping it in place.

When the Notre Dame fire broke out on April 15 last year destroying the spire, the cathedral was already under restoration.

The scaffolding previously installed resisted collapse, “but was deformed by the heat of the fire” Notre Dame restoration officials said in a communique.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collin Miller as he was carried off on a stretcher.
Scott Frost details Collin Miller’s injuries
A local woman was looking through the drive-through window when multiple Sonic employees were...
Bellevue shooting: Witness watched as Sonic employees shot through drive-up window
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
LLCHD reports three additional COVID-19 deaths
Duffy's Tavern
Duffy’s Tavern temporarily closing, makes plea to wear a mask
41-year-old Daniel Stueck was arrested over the weekend for threatening a Black woman with a...
Lincoln man arrested for hate crime after waving chainsaw, yelling racial slurs

Latest News

President Donald Trump pardons Corn, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose Garden of...
Trump skips turkey jokes, gives thanks for COVID-19 vaccines
An arch formation is illuminated by the light of the full moon at Arches National Park.
November’s full beaver moon rises at month’s end
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community
LIVE: Update on COVID-19 in Lincoln
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
‘America is back’: Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees
Jack Antonoff arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles....
A Grammys ‘Savage’: Beyoncé leads with 9 nominations