“That’s all I want. I want an apology,” homeowner picks up vandalized Christmas decorations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a story so many in Lincoln have heard about or seen on social media: a homeowner sharing his frustration after a group of teenagers destroyed his Christmas decorations.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday at a home near 17th and Stockwell Streets.

Surveillance video at the home shows three to four teenagers get out of an SUV with a baseball bat and vandalize the home’s Christmas decorations.

That homeowner is Terry Selvage who in many ways looks like Santa Claus with the white hair and beard. “I do dress up as Santa to kind of help out the kids.”

Selvage loves Christmas and has been setting up decorations in his yard for the last five years. “This was my biggest decoration this year.”

It takes about two weeks to set everything up but Selvage said it took less than a minute to tear some of it down.

“There’s someone outside smashing up the decorations on camera,” said Selvage.

His daughter alerted him first and then he saw it on his surveillance cameras: four teens swinging bats that destroyed lights, his Christmas tree and most importantly his nativity scene.

“That’s the meaning of Christmas. This was the very first year I put out this particular nativity scene,” said Selvage.

He said many of the decorations have been in the family for more than 15 years. “I do it for the spirit, for Christmas. You know, I love making the kids happy.”

Selvage believes the total damage comes out to a couple thousand dollars since the teens broke into a neighbor’s car and smashed his son’s van window.

“The very last thing the guy did before he got into his vehicle. He walked over there, swung the bat one time, and took off,” said Selvage.

He said he’s working with LPD on finding who made this mess but he honestly wants one thing. “Have them come by and apologize. That’s all I want. I want an apology. You know, this is for them.”

Selvage said the surveillance cameras were a new addition this year because it was his biggest display yet. He hopes to have his decorations back up and everything back to normal by Thanksgiving or this weekend.

LPD said one of the teens stole a Nintendo DS from Selvage’s neighbor’s car, which is valued at $200.

Officers canvassed the area and processed the scene.

Anyone with information should call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

