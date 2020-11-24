Woman chased by man with chainsaw shares story

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man remains behind bars Monday night, charged with a hate crime.

After the victim and multiple witnesses say he chased a woman outside of her apartment complex with a chainsaw while yelling multiple racial slurs.

On Saturday afternoon, 25-year-old Norma Nimox was being dropped off by her sister at her apartment.

She says that’s when she first noticed a man standing in this window on the second floor.

“I see a man with a chainsaw in his hand he rips open the door,” said Nimox. “I’m standing in the middle part of the stairs and he’s sitting at the top of the stairs. Excuse my language because it’s about to get vulgar he says sup n*****.”

Nimox says she made it about halfway up these back stairs when the man then began chasing her.

“Started up his chainsaw and he says get off my property n*****,” said Nimox. “So he started chasing me down the stairs with the chainsaw all the way until we got to the end of the property then he stopped.”

That man, 41-year-old Daniel Stueck left the complex after the incident. Nimox says he got back when police were there and that’s when they arrested him.

In an interview with LPD Stueck claimed that black people had been stealing from him and that quote: “she was guilty because she was black.”

“The neighbors upstairs say he was starting his chainsaw in his apartment all day,” said Nimox. “I guess when he seen me he just found his victim.”

Nimox says she has contacted her landlords but they haven’t said if he will be allowed to return.

She says it’s no longer just a safety issue for her and her 5-year-old son but for the whole complex.

“It’s something that you hear in movies,” said Nimox. “Somebody like being chased with a chainsaw, it’s just unreal.”

Stueck remains in the Lancaster County Jail as of Monday night, cited and lodged for terroristic threats enhanced as a hate crime which is a felony.

