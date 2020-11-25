A Forecast to be Thankful For...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some lingering rain and snow showers early on Wednesday morning will be something to keep an eye on, but overall the weather is expected to be pretty quiet as we head into the Thanksgiving holiday and beyond as it looks like we’ll finish November and start December with some pretty quiet conditions.

Rain, possibly mixed with some snow, will remain possible through early Wednesday morning across far southeastern Nebraska. We could also see some areas of patchy fog as well. Overall though, the moisture will be moving out of the area pretty quickly through Wednesday morning with decreasing clouds from west to east. By Wednesday afternoon, a pretty nice day should break out across the state with highs ranging from the low 40s in the east, to the mid 50s across parts of western Nebraska. North and northwest winds could be a bit blustery early in the morning, but should decrease to around 10 MPH this afternoon.

Temperatures will range from the low 40s to the mid 50s on Wednesday with the warmest readings in the west. (KOLN)

Thanksgiving Thursday looks like it should be a pretty nice day with sunny to mostly sunny skies with slightly milder conditions as highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s across the state. A weak cold front will slide through the area during the day, turning southwest winds to the north at 5 to 15 MPH. Even with the front passing through though, we should stay dry for the holiday.

Mostly sunny and pleasant conditions are expected for Thanksgiving day on Thursday. (KOLN)

We’ll keep the run of seasonally pleasant weather going on Friday with more sunshine and temperatures generally staying about 5° to 10° above average with highs reaching near 50° for most of us.

The weather should remain quiet past Thanksgiving and into the day on Friday. (KOLN)

The weekend doesn’t look too bad either - Saturday will be the nicer day of the two with above average temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. Another cold front moving through the area will let some colder air spill into the area. Temperatures will likely fall into the lower and middle 40s for Sunday, with highs likely falling into the 30s for Monday of next week.

Chances for rain or snow are tough to find over the next week, with the best opportunity for any meaningful moisture likely coming through Wednesday morning before dry weather is expected for Thursday into the weekend and into early next week.

