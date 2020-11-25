Commerce Dept. awards grant to Tecumseh to provide utility infrastructure improvements

WASHINGTON – The City of Tecumseh has been awarded a $1.2 million grant to make critical utility infrastructure improvements needed to increase electricity generation capacity and stability.

The grant is from the U.S. Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA).

The grant to be matched with $304,863 in local investment, is expected to create 50 jobs and spur $2 million in private investment.

”The Trump Administration is committed to retaining jobs and creating new opportunities for Americans,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “The increased electrical generation capacity in Tecumseh, Nebraska, will supply sufficient electricity for commercial and industrial use, improving the resiliency of the community and the region.”

“Major flooding in Nebraska in 2019 impacted the supply of electricity in the state,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “Improving the electricity supply in Tecumseh will provide stability for nearby businesses when faced with future natural disasters and will allow a nearby business to expand, bolstering job opportunities in the community.”

“Last year’s flooding left many parts of Nebraska without access to electricity when they needed it,” said Senator Deb Fischer. “I thank Secretary Ross and the EDA for their investment in Tecumseh’s electricity generation capacity. This grant will help protect the community from losing electricity for commercial use in future disasters. It will also support the growth of local businesses and create more good-paying jobs for Nebraskans.”

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Southeast Nebraska Development District, which EDA funds to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.

This project is funded by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019, which provided EDA with $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program funds for disaster relief and recovery.

