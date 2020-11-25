Advertisement

Fox News, family of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich settle suit

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Fox News has reached a settlement with the parents of Seth Rich, a former Democratic National Committee employee who was killed in 2016.

The 27-year-old Omaha native died after he was shot multiple times in what authorities have concluded was a botched robbery attempt. A Fox story later falsely suggested Rich had leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign. The case was also mentioned in the Mueller report.

There was a false Internet conspiracy theory that suggested that leaked emails had something to do with Rich’s death. Joel and Mary Rich had accused Fox of exploiting their son’s death and subjecting them to emotional distress. They said they hoped the media will take more caution in the future.

Neither the Riches nor Fox would disclose terms of the deal.

The murder remains unsolved.

WOWT 6 News contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community
Increased COVID-19 spread leads to new restrictions in Lincoln
A Lincoln homeowner is cleaning up Christmas decorations that were vandalized by a group of...
“That’s all I want. I want an apology,” homeowner picks up vandalized Christmas decorations
LPD: 2 teens follow & confront family jogging on bike trail
COVID-19 outbreak at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center
Lincoln Police responded to a motorcycle crash east of 33rd and Superior Street on Saturday....
LPD: Motorcyclist dies from injuries suffered in mid-November crash

Latest News

Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Economic Development Administration
Commerce Dept. awards grant to Tecumseh to provide utility infrastructure improvements
Temperatures will range from the low 40s to the mid 50s on Wednesday with the warmest readings...
A Forecast to be Thankful For...
Local bar owner reacts to new DHM
Local bar owner reacts to new DHM
NDCS updates the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
NDCS reports 17 new COVID-19 cases among employees