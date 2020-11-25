GI City Council to vote on mask mandate

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Board of Health met Tuesday morning to discuss a emergency mask requirement ordinance. After hearing from the Central District Health Department Director, GIPD Police Chief, a local doctor and other community leaders, the board voted to recommend the city council pass the new mask mandate at their meeting. You can watch Tuesday night’s city council meeting beginning at 7 p.m. here.

“We are at a point right now where we need to take action,” CDHD Director Teresa Anderson said. “If we don’t take action now, our experts at University of Nebraska Med Center tell us that we will see a very sharp and continued increase. We’ve got to get that level down. If we don’t we are going to overburden our healthcare system completely.”

“We are at the point right now where we are already at capacity or near capacity with our local hospitals,” local doctor Dr. Rebecca Steinke said. “That is burdening not only the staff to care for COVID patients, but also to care for other patients who come in.”

They said the masks would help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Grand Island, which could lessen that burden on local medical staff.

The Grand Island City Council is set to vote Tuesday at 7 p.m. Both Kearney and Hastings have passed a similar mask mandate in their cities, making Grand Island the last of the Tri-Cities to vote.

If passed, anyone over five years old will be required to wear a face mask while at public indoor locations with a few exceptions.

Exceptions include:

- People sitting in an office with a plastic barrier between them and their visitors

- Workers alone in an office or vehicle

- Locations where there is room to social distance with at least six feet between people

- People who are exercising or swimming

- Athletes only while playing a sport

- People performing religious ceremonies

- When communicating with someone who is deaf or hard of hearing

The mandate will go into effect three days after passing and last until Feb. 23.

