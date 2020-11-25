Lincoln Calling set to launch streaming service

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Live music has all but gone away during the pandemic, as venues and artists must become creative for their craft to reach the masses.

It’s a concept that has a group in Lincoln hoping to bring local artists and beyond to their own streaming service.

Lincoln Calling TV was born out of an adaptation the music industry has been making for months but its creators say the platform will still have a place even after the pandemic passes.

A partnership between Lincoln Calling, an annual musical festival here in the capital city, and the Basement Creators Network, a local live music streaming group, started over a year ago.

“It was a really natural fit,” said Spencer Munson the executive director of Lincoln Calling. “When the pandemic hit Basement Creators were already creating really cool content weekly and Lincoln Calling was trying to do more than just one event in the fall.”

The pair have done multiple streaming events since the spring from Lincoln Callings festival to art awards to telethons.

From there the idea of the streaming service was born.

“There will be lots of prerecorded content but we’re also hoping to really create the excitement and engagement of a streaming show,” said Munson. “So you’re not only able to watch something in real-time, there will be chat rooms, the ability to do watch parties.”

Right now, they’re working to update adapt the space where a majority of the streaming will take place.

Installing new camera equipment and preparing for the launch.

“We’re going through the studio and reconfiguring some things to make it a bit more streamline for streaming specifically,” said Chris Steffen with Basement Creators NEtwork. “When this was first built it was really designed more for recording records.”

The group says it’s thinking long-term too.

Hoping to give Nebraska artists and beyond a platform to the masses.

“Allows us to partner with people doing different podcasts or people interested in video podcasts,” said Vince Ruhl with Basement Creators Network. “Working with different nonprofits and working with organizations around the community and around Nebraska to provide them a platform that exists that’s more interactive than YouTube or Facebook.”

The group is currently working with local coding start-ups to get everything they need to hopefully launch the service before the end of the year.

