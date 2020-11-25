Advertisement

Local bar owner reacts to new DHM(KOLN)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday, the health department outlined new directed health measures. The mayor said that the spread of COVID-19 is so widespread and uncontrolled, it shows no signs of letting up.

These last from 12:01 A.M. on November 25th to December 18th.

Bars that don’t offer food have to move entirely to carryout only.

Back in March, 10/11 NOW was there when 1867 bar started to sell carryout and delivery alcohol.

The bar owner said she didn’t expect to have to do it again eight months later.

“I really… I didn’t.. like I’m so taken back.. I’m shocked, I’m hurt,” said owner, Kelsey Sanders.

Sanders said she had been doing everything that she could so that it didn’t get to this point again.

“Anybody leaves a table we sanitize it, I have hand sanitizer all over my bar. We have masks for sale if you don’t have one, half of the time we give them out for free,” said Sanders.

On Tuesday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird was asked about this decision and said she shares bar owners concern but says things are serious. And that by their nature, bars increase community spread.

“People pull off their masks to drink. People lean in because it’s loud. People shout because it’s loud. People get up to order drinks, people go to gather,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird.

She said bars all over the world have been an issue.

“We are in a situation that is critical. And recognizing that certain businesses are being impacted disproportionately because of the conditions present,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird.

“I don’t understand why it is just bars.. restaurants get to stay open until 9:00, which is great for them, but what does that say to us? It just makes me feel like the bottom of the barrel in this town,” said Sanders.

Sanders said their future depends on how carryout sales go, right now every dollar can help. Adding that she encourages people to shop local, instead of getting alcohol at big-box stores.

