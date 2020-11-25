Advertisement

NDCS reports 17 new COVID-19 cases among employees

Corrections says the employees are from five different facilities
NDCS updates the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
NDCS updates the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.(KOLN/MGN)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services released new numbers late Tuesday night on the number of employees who have contracted the Coronavirus.

The department reports 17 more staff members have tested positive. This is the first update from NDCS since Saturday, so it’s unclear if the new cases are from one single day or over a period of days.

The employees infected work at a total of five facilities, including the Omaha Correctional Center (6), the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (5), the Lincoln Correctional Center (3), the Nebraska State Penitentiary (2), and the Central Office (1).

In total, there are now 90 staff members with active cases of COVID-19, all of whom are self-isolating. Over 310 have been affected by the virus since the start of the pandemic.

When it comes to inmates, as of last Friday, NDCS says there are 295 active cases. Facilities impacted include the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (98), the Omaha Correctional Center (112), the Lincoln Correctional Center (71), and the Nebraska State Penitentiary (12). There are also single cases at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York and the Work Ethic Camp in McCook.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community
Increased COVID-19 spread leads to new restrictions in Lincoln
A Lincoln homeowner is cleaning up Christmas decorations that were vandalized by a group of...
“That’s all I want. I want an apology,” homeowner picks up vandalized Christmas decorations
LPD: 2 teens follow & confront family jogging on bike trail
COVID-19 outbreak at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center
Lincoln Police responded to a motorcycle crash east of 33rd and Superior Street on Saturday....
LPD: Motorcyclist dies from injuries suffered in mid-November crash

Latest News

Local bar owner reacts to new DHM
Local bar owner reacts to new DHM
Lincoln Calling TV was born out of an adaptation the music industry has been making for months...
Lincoln Calling set to launch streaming service
Local bar owner reacts to new DHM
Local bar owner reacts to new DHM
A mask mandate is on the way for Grand Island
Grand Island City Council passes mask mandate