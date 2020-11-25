NDCS reports 17 new COVID-19 cases among employees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services released new numbers late Tuesday night on the number of employees who have contracted the Coronavirus.

The department reports 17 more staff members have tested positive. This is the first update from NDCS since Saturday, so it’s unclear if the new cases are from one single day or over a period of days.

The employees infected work at a total of five facilities, including the Omaha Correctional Center (6), the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (5), the Lincoln Correctional Center (3), the Nebraska State Penitentiary (2), and the Central Office (1).

In total, there are now 90 staff members with active cases of COVID-19, all of whom are self-isolating. Over 310 have been affected by the virus since the start of the pandemic.

When it comes to inmates, as of last Friday, NDCS says there are 295 active cases. Facilities impacted include the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (98), the Omaha Correctional Center (112), the Lincoln Correctional Center (71), and the Nebraska State Penitentiary (12). There are also single cases at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York and the Work Ethic Camp in McCook.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.