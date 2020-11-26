Advertisement

Bidens Thanksgiving message: Better days coming

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 10:47 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden recorded a special message for Thanksgiving.

The video draws on similar themes to Joe Biden’s remarks Wednesday and their joint CNN op-ed.

The Bidens share how their family celebration will be a smaller affair and a sacrifice.

“We might not be able to join our hands around a table with our loved ones, but we can come together as a nation,” said the president-elect. “I know better days are coming. I know how bright our future is. I know the 21st century is going to be an American century.

“History has shown, and all of you have shown, that there is nothing we can’t do if we do it together.”

They shared their recorded message on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Final: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
UBT to close indoor lobbies on Nov. 30
Lynette Earnest inspired years of giving after spending her final days alive helping a family...
Lynette’s Angels: legacy lives on with Christmas miracles for families fighting cancer
Andrew Marr mug shot
LPD: Man causes $7,000 in damages at Super Saver over misplaced ‘dope pipe’

Latest News

LPD responds to early-morning crash at 48th and Holdrege Street
This photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen...
Iran’s president vows revenge over slain military scientist
Pope Francis to appoint 13 new cardinals, including the current Washington D.C. Archbishop...
Pope to appoint first African-American cardinal
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom