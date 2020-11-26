Advertisement

Couple finds walls of whisky in new home

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 11:38 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A couple in New York got quite the surprise when they moved into their new home.

Nick Drummond and Patrick Bakker say they found more than 66 bottles of Scotch whisky hidden in the walls and floorboards during renovations.

The home dates to the era of prohibition and was built by a notorious bootlegger.

The couple did some digging on the old homeowner, and now they’re documenting the history on Instagram.

As for the unopened bottles, the couple plans to sell them.

Some of the whisky is valued at $1,000.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Final: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
UBT to close indoor lobbies on Nov. 30
Lynette Earnest inspired years of giving after spending her final days alive helping a family...
Lynette’s Angels: legacy lives on with Christmas miracles for families fighting cancer
Andrew Marr mug shot
LPD: Man causes $7,000 in damages at Super Saver over misplaced ‘dope pipe’

Latest News

LPD responds to early-morning crash at 48th and Holdrege Street
This photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen...
Iran’s president vows revenge over slain military scientist
Pope Francis to appoint 13 new cardinals, including the current Washington D.C. Archbishop...
Pope to appoint first African-American cardinal
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom