Good Weather Deals For Friday and Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At or above average temperatures will continue for a few more days. The best day the rest of this week and likely much of next week looks to be Saturday. Colder temperatures return Sunday.

High pressure should be in control the next few days. That will lead to mostly sunny or sunny skies Friday and Saturday. Friday will be a bit cool with winds from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph and highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Saturday will be nicer with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. It could be a bit breezy, especially in the afternoon with southwest winds at 8 to 18 mph.

A cold front will move through the area Saturday night. This will lead to a much colder Sunday. No precipitation is expected with the front. It looks to be breezy Sunday with north-northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. That will help make it feel even colder.

At or below average temperatures are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be the days to watch next week. There is a possibility of a storm system in the area. Models are not agreeing on the placement at this time. For now, there is a small chance of rain and snow. Both days could be breezy too.

