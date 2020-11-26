Advertisement

Ukrainian refugee brothers reunite in Lincoln after 19 years apart

By Abbie Petersen
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 9:13 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Wednesday, seven Ukrainian refugees settled in for their first night in their new country.

Wednesday afternoon, they were reunited with family here in Lincoln.

One of them saw his brother for the first time in 19 years.

“We grow up in a little town in the middle of Ukraine. We grow up in a little village together,” said Alex Shevchuk.

Since leaving that little village in Ukraine, Shevchuk has been here in Lincoln.

And now his brother Vasyl and his family are here to stay.

“We haven’t met the kids.. the oldest one was about two when we saw her,” said Shevchuk.

This reunion was all made possible thanks to the Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska.

They helped the two families get from Ukraine to Lincoln.

Parts of Ukraine are currently war-torn areas.

“They have to prove that they have a viable reason to flee their country of origin and seek protection in the United States,” said Refugee Resettlement Director, Megan Meagher.

Catholic Social Services said this process takes years and is full of a lot of screenings and the families were actually supposed to get here last year, but then the pandemic started.

The days to come will now be full of English lessons, and getting them all jobs.

Meagher said getting them here right before the holidays is the best feeling.

“Seeing a family reunion take place, is so reassuring to us and it is a real highlight and honor to witness,” said Meagher.

“It’s nice, it is exciting, I cannot express my feelings,” said Shevchuk.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Marr mug shot
LPD: Man causes $7,000 in damages at Super Saver over misplaced ‘dope pipe’
Ricketts to employers: Allow staff exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine without documentation
Eat the Alphabet
‘Eat A to Z Lincoln’ promotes local dining
The Boss Baby balloon is deflated as it ends its appearance during the modified Macy's...
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes flight in virus times

Latest News

Mild temperatures are expected for Friday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with sunny...
Sunshine, Mild Temperatures Headline Friday’s Doorbuster Deals
Game Day: Nebraska vs. Iowa
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning
Happening this weekend in Lincoln 11-27-20
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet - Lou
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet