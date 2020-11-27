Sunshine, Mild Temperatures Headline Friday’s Doorbuster Deals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather over the next few days from a meteorologist’s point of view is pretty boring, which means that for most of us, the weather should be pretty pleasant.

Look for wall-to-wall sunshine on Friday across the state as temperatures will stay above average with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s across the state. West winds should be fairly light - at around 5 to 15 MPH through the afternoon.

The mild weather will continue into the weekend on Saturday as temperatures continue to climb well into the 50s to even lower 60s across the state. It will easily be the warmest day of the next week and it fact could be on the warmest days we have left in 2020. In 2019, the warmest we got in December was just 60° - so enjoy the mild late November day while we have it.

Colder, more seasonal temperatures will arrive on Sunday behind a cold front that will sweep through the state. This will lead to temperatures falling to the upper 30s and lower 40s to finish the holiday weekend. It’ll be a breezy day too with north winds at 15 to 25 MPH with gusts as high as 40 MPH possible, making it feel even colder for most of us.

As we finish November and start December next week, the weather will remain on the cooler side with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s for most of the week. Mainly dry weather looks to continue through the weekend and into at least early next week. It looks like some chances for rain and snow could reenter the forecast by mid to late next week.

