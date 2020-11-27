Final: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska falls to Iowa 26-20 in Iowa City. Nebraska drops to 1-4, Iowa improves to 4-2. This is Iowa’s sixth straight win against Nebraska.

Nebraska had a chance to tie or take the lead after a missed FG by Iowa. With under two minutes to play, Adrian Martinez was sacked and fumbled the ball, and it was recovered by Iowa who took a knee.

Nebraska with two turnovers on the game. A huge momentum shift came when Cam Taylor-Britt dropped a punt and Iowa recovered in Nebraska territory. The Blackshirts would hold Iowa to a field goal.

Nebraska and Iowa were in a dead lock at halftime 13-13. Adrian Martinez scored on a 1 yard sneak to even the score with a minute left in the first half.

Scott Frost is juggled between Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey all game. Martinez did earn his starting position back. He went 18-20, 174 yards no picks and 1 score. McCaffrey finished 3-5 with 21 yards.

Snapping problems still plagued Nebraska. Cam Jurgens was replaced by Matt Farniok at center late in the second quarter. Jurgens was back at center to start the second half.

Iowa finished with 322 total yards. Spencer Petras went 18-30 with 193 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

Dedrick Mills did not compete.

Nebraska is at Purdue next Saturday. The time is TBA.

Scott Frost on the loss against Iowa:

Scott Frost on comparing quarterbacks:

Scott Frost on the Offensive Line:

All tied up!@HuskerFBNation makes it 13-13 just before halftime against Iowa pic.twitter.com/mR0pXfN1CB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2020

PICKED OFF!@HuskerFBNation's defense comes up with their first big play of the game 🌽💪 pic.twitter.com/Oj3qeo4ui3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2020

The @HawkeyeFootball Kinnick Wave never gets old ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KhbuwFjZPG — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2020

How we feeling Husker nation? — Nicole Griffith (@NicoleGriff1011) November 27, 2020

FOX saying it will indeed be Adrian Martinez as Nebraska’s starting QB. #Huskers — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) November 27, 2020

A slow march into the pink locker room. pic.twitter.com/S6zrV4vCd3 — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) November 27, 2020

Questions abound for Nebraska on offense ahead of this Black Friday kickoff. I’m expecting to see Adrian Martinez at QB, with a mix at running back as Dedrick Mills remains out of action here in Iowa City. Ronald Thompkins, Marvin Scott and Rahmir Johnson all look ready to go. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) November 27, 2020

Doom and gloom all week thinking of the Iowa game. But then game day rolls around: #Huskers pic.twitter.com/MBHe382n59 — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) November 27, 2020

N-Report Pre-Game Show:

