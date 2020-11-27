Group rallies together to march in remembrance of veterans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While most people send thanksgiving eating or watching football. A group is marching for a cause on Thursday this group is marching for a cause.

“We raise awareness for suicide in the veteran community,” UNL junior Rodrigo Venegas said.

According to Veteran Affairs, veteran suicide is a growing trend in the U.S. as 17 veterans a day die from suicide.

Tyler Kluthe, who participated in the ruck march, said, “We’ve all lost people and it’s something we want to try and eliminate.”

Most years it’s a large group travelling to the husker-hawkeye game, but this year, small groups are taking part.

While canceling the event entirely was on the table, this group decided they still wanted to support those veterans.

Venegas said, “A lot of people came up to us and told us that this event has helped them and bring them camaraderie that they thought they lost either since they’ve come home or started school.”

Usually, groups from UNL travel over 150 miles, halfway between the University of Iowa and UNL, but Thursday, the group marched 6 miles starting at 84th and Holdrege and ending at Memorial Stadium.

Kluthe said, “While watching football and hanging with family is fun, this cause is something that I truly do believe in and I want to get that word out there.”

This group said they’ve all lost a friend to veteran suicide and want people to know if they are dealing with this loss that they aren’t alone.

