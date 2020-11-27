Happening in Lincoln this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this Thanksgiving weekend, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has you covered in Friday Fast Facts.

Starry Nights 2020: Walk Through The Trees

This Starry Nights “special edition” will feature 15 designer-decorated Christmas trees. Take a walk through the magical forest of creatively designed trees. These designer trees will be auctioned off. They are bringing back their popular Wreath Market, that will include designer-decorated pencil trees, wreaths and door hangers that will be available for purchase.

Friday 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Free

Shop Small Business Saturday

As we enter the holiday season, it is tempting to turn to big online retailers to shop for our loved ones. But, if you can, to shop local this holiday season. It will help strengthen our local community.

Saturday all-day

James Arthur Presents Live Holiday Music: Jerry Renaud

Get into the spirit of the season with live holiday music on select Sundays in November and December.

Sunday 2-5 p.m.; Call for prices, no reservations needed

Handel’s Messiah - A Virtual Community Sing

To properly ring in the holiday season, Abendmusik will present one of its all-time favorite annual concert traditions, “Handel’s Messiah: A Virtual Community Sing.” Begin the holiday season singing the world’s most beloved choral/orchestral masterwork. This online sing-along will culminate with a city wide virtual performance of the inspirational “Hallelujah!” Chorus.

Sunday 4-5:30 p.m.; Free, donations welcome

Virtual Concert with Jim Brickman

To enjoy a one of a kind personal concert experience with Jim and help support Lied Center for the Performing Arts. You’ll get a stocking full of Christmas gifts delivered right to your doorstep!, to complete your LIVE experience!

Sunday 3 p.m.; Prices start at $40

