Huskers blow 10-point lead, lose on 3-pointer in final seconds

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 26, 2020 at 7:05 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska let a 10-point lead slip away in the second half, and Nevada sophomore guard Grant Sherfield hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 7 seconds left to defeat the Huskers 69-66 on Thanksgiving. The loss is the Huskers’ first of the season, and came 24 hours after a drubbing of McNeese State. The shooting efficiency changed overnight for the Huskers. Nebraska made just 9 of its school-record 41 3-point attempts against the Wolfpack.

One of the Huskers’ misses came on the final shot of the game. Delano Banton launched a contested 27-footer which would’ve tied the game. The shot, however, missed short and the buzzer sounded almost immediately afterwards.

Banton led Nebraska with 18 points. Teddy Allen and Kobe Webster also scored in double figures for the Huskers.

Nebraska next plays on Saturday against North Dakota State in the Golden Window Classic.

