Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L). Brandon Imes #85877 did not return as scheduled this morning from his work assignment in the community. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing was disabled.

Imes started serving his sentence on June 15, 2020. He was sentenced to one year in prison on charges out of Gage County that include possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He has a tentative release date of December 14, 2020.

Imes is a 33-year old white man, 6′, 180 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

