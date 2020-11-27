Lincoln family serves Thanksgiving meal for 20th year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One area family has a Thanksgiving tradition that is unlike others. It isn’t at their kitchen table, but instead at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach.

There’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen at MTKO. Volunteers are dishing up a free Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings.

“Most of my family doesn’t know what a home cooked Thanksgiving meal is because we do it here,” said Gregory Harrison, MTKO volunteer.

This is the Harrison family. They’ve been volunteering monthly at Matt Talbot since the 90s.

“We do the fourth Thursday of every month,” said Harrison.

Since Thanksgiving falls on Thursdays, they turned serving on turkey day into their own family tradition. In fact this year marks their 20th year serving on the holiday.

“We get things prepped then we play cards, play games,” said Harrison. “It’s just a fun day.”

The tradition started with Gregory’s in-laws serving, and now he has help from his nine kids.

“It’s great. We enjoy it. We make a day out of it,” said Fr. Corey Harrison, who is one of nine kids, and is now a priest. “Mornings are kind of hectic getting everything started to cook.”

The Harrison’s prep for about 150 people. In typical 2020 fashion this meal is different. There is no dinning, and it’s all to-go style. However, that didn’t stop the family from coming back and serving.

“We enjoy it, we have a good time or else we wouldn’t keep doing it,” said Harrison.

With many Thanksgiving traditions being canceled this year because of the pandemic, the family said the thought of skipping didn’t even cross their minds.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.