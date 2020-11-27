Advertisement

Lincoln family serves Thanksgiving meal for 20th year

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:24 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One area family has a Thanksgiving tradition that is unlike others. It isn’t at their kitchen table, but instead at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach.

There’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen at MTKO. Volunteers are dishing up a free Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings.

“Most of my family doesn’t know what a home cooked Thanksgiving meal is because we do it here,” said Gregory Harrison, MTKO volunteer.

This is the Harrison family. They’ve been volunteering monthly at Matt Talbot since the 90s.

“We do the fourth Thursday of every month,” said Harrison.

Since Thanksgiving falls on Thursdays, they turned serving on turkey day into their own family tradition. In fact this year marks their 20th year serving on the holiday.

“We get things prepped then we play cards, play games,” said Harrison. “It’s just a fun day.”

The tradition started with Gregory’s in-laws serving, and now he has help from his nine kids.

“It’s great. We enjoy it. We make a day out of it,” said Fr. Corey Harrison, who is one of nine kids, and is now a priest. “Mornings are kind of hectic getting everything started to cook.”

The Harrison’s prep for about 150 people. In typical 2020 fashion this meal is different. There is no dinning, and it’s all to-go style. However, that didn’t stop the family from coming back and serving.

“We enjoy it, we have a good time or else we wouldn’t keep doing it,” said Harrison.

With many Thanksgiving traditions being canceled this year because of the pandemic, the family said the thought of skipping didn’t even cross their minds.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Final: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
UBT to close indoor lobbies on Nov. 30
Lynette Earnest inspired years of giving after spending her final days alive helping a family...
Lynette’s Angels: legacy lives on with Christmas miracles for families fighting cancer
Andrew Marr mug shot
LPD: Man causes $7,000 in damages at Super Saver over misplaced ‘dope pipe’

Latest News

LPD responds to early-morning crash at 48th and Holdrege Street
Local business getting creative with Small Business Saturday.
Local business taking things virtually for Small Business Saturday
High temperatures Saturday afternoon will be well above average for this time of the year.
Two Totally Different Days This Weekend
Lynette Earnest inspired years of giving after spending her final days alive helping a family...
Lynette’s Angels: legacy lives on with Christmas miracles for families fighting cancer
Willow & Sage, a new boutique near 56 and O, sells hand-crafted products from around 20 local...
Willow and Sage offers Black Friday Sales, encouraging Lincoln to shop local