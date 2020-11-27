Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Friday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in red for the fourth week, indicating that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is severe. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk. The dial is updated every Friday.

LLCHD said 389 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lancaster County Thursday, and 415 cases were reported today, bringing the community total to 16,125. The number of deaths in the community remains at 73.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.

With the COVID-19 Risk Dial in the red position, residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:

Stay at home unless traveling for work, school, food or medical care or to check on others who may need assistance.

Work from home if possible.

Wear a face mask when interacting with anyone outside of your household.

Stay at least six feet away from anyone outside of your household.

Avoid gatherings.

Only visit businesses and participate in activities where public health guidelines are observed. The guidelines include mask wearing, physical distancing and capacity limits.

Follow travel guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control at cdc.gov

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:

Bryan Health: Former Graham Tire Store, northeast corner of 19th and “O” streets.

Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For more information visit Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For more information visit testnebraska.com or call 402-207-9377.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge at 402-435-5300 and South West Family at 402-420-1300.

LLCHD reminds the public that a flu vaccination is the most effective way to reduce the risk of getting influenza. The flu vaccine is easily accessible, and the public is encouraged to contact health care providers or find a community flu immunization location in November.

LLCHD will provide free flu immunizations to anyone age 6 months and older. For more information, call 402-441-8065 or visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: vaccine).

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.